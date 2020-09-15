Longtime UNO hockey coach Dean Blais honored

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame announced that former Nebraska-Omaha hockey head coach Dean Blais is one of four members of the 2020 induction class.
Blais coached the Mavericks from 2009-17, becoming just the second head coach in school history. In eight seasons, he compiled a record of 146-133-30 including three 20-win season and six seasons at .500 or better. Blais led the Mavericks to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2011 and 2015. In the latter, UNO won the Midwest Regional, advancing to the 2015 NCAA Frozen Four in Boston, Mass. where it lost to eventual national champion Providence. In all, Blais spent 18 seasons as a college hockey head coach and another seven as an assistant.