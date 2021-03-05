NORFOLK - Norfolk High’s longtime head girls track coach is retiring.
According to Activities Director Ben Ries, Gary Schuurmans, will retire from teaching and coaching at the end of the 2020-21 school year, pending board approval.
Schuurmans will complete a 45 year career teaching science and coaching football, basketball, softball, and track and field.
He directed the girl’s track and field program for the past 34 seasons and is the school’s 4th head girl’s track and field coach with the longest tenure of the group. Under his direction, the program has established every school track and field record.
During his coaching career, Schuurmans also served as a head girls basketball and head softball coach and an assistant coach for boys basketball, football and wrestling.