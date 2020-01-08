Logan View's Booth is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Logan Booth of the Logan View wrestling team. 

Last week, Booth went 6-0 with six first period pins.  The 195 pound wrestler won the Pierce Invitational last Saturday and earned a pin in a dual with over Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday.  Booth is currently 17-1 on the season.  He was nominated by coach Dan Mowinkel.  Congratulations to Logan Booth of the Logan View wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

