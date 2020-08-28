Lincoln's Wyatt leads Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship after first day

Lincoln's Ed Wyatt finished strong to take the lead after the first round of the 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship at Norfolk Country Club yesterday.
Wyatt, the 2019 Nebraska Senior Match Play Champion, struggled off the tee throughout the day, but closed out his round with back-to-back birdies. He was just one of two players to finish under-par, with his opening 70 (-2), giving him a one-stroke lead. Columbus’ Mike Krumland sits at 74 and Norfolk’s Todd Pospisil & Dave Maggart both shot 77. The event concludes today.