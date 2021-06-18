Lincoln's Vontz to face Omaha's Sajevic in 36-hole Final of the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship

Lincoln's Nate Vontz and Omaha's Andy Sajevic will face-off in the 36-hole Final of the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg on Saturday morning, after both advanced through the Quarterfinals and Semifinals on Friday.
Vontz, the top seed, is in his first Final and also looking for his first Nebraska Golf Association title. Sajevic, the three seed and the 2013 Champion, is in the Final for the first time in eight years. With a win, he would have his ninth NGA title, which would put him within one of the all-time record. That record is held by his father, John Sajevic of Fremont, and Omaha's Alex Schaake. Sajevic won his quarterfinal match on Friday morning over Norfolk’s Lance Lawson 4 & 3.