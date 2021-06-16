Lincoln's Vontz leads after first day of Nebraska Match Play Championship

Lincoln's Nate Vontz caught fire during the first round of Stroke Play Qualifying in the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship and leads by three strokes at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg. 

Vontz, a Creighton Bluejay senior, made eight birdies and an eagle on his way to the low round of the day, a 64 (-8).  He leads by three over two players, including the 2019 Champion Caleb Badura of Aurora and the 2020 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion Reed Malleck of York.  Regarding area golfers, Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot a 69 (-3), Plainview’s Tucker Knaak & Atkinson’s Mason Hale carded a 72, Norfolk’s Lance Lawson put up a 73, Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman shot a 74, Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes carded a 76, Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon & Wisner’s Rockney Peck put up a 77, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver & Columbus’ Sam Morse shot 78, Wausa’s Ted Bengston carded an 81, Columbus’ Marshall Obal put up an 82, and Plainview’s Jake Lingenfelter shot 96.

