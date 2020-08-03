Lincoln's Hansen & Wahoo's Thiele lead after first round of Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship

Lincoln's Nicole Hansen and Wahoo's Lindsey Thiele were the only players in red numbers and hold the first round lead at the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln.
Hansen will be a redshirt sophomore on the Husker women's golf team this fall. The Illinois native caught fire from the start, while Thiele made a late charge to tie the lead. Both players finished at 71 (-1) and lead by one stroke over third place. Beemer’s Lacie Fox shot 81, Norfolk’s Allison Temple & Snyder’s Hannah Hunke carded an 82, and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich put up an 84.