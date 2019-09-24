Lincoln's Wyatt draws top seed at Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship

Ed Wyatt of Lincoln shot the low round of the day during Stroke Play Qualifying for the 9th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club yesterday.
The field was seeded into four different brackets after the qualifying round, with the top 16 making the championship bracket. Wyatt, who was a professional at Hillcrest Country Club before regaining his amateur status in recent years, put together a round of 70 (-2) to earn medalist honors. It was the only round under par and gives Wyatt the top seed for match play. Match play begins this morning at 9:00 AM.