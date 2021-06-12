Light sweeps the Dark in 23rd Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match

The Light team swept the Dark 4-0 in the 23rd Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk on Saturday.
Scores of the contest had the Light winning 25-23, 25-12, 27-25, 25-19. The Light’s Becca Gebhardt of Lutheran High Northeast had 15 kills, two blocks, and an ace in the victory. Teammate Mary Fennessy of Norfolk Catholic added 13 kills, four blocks, and an ace. Gebhardt was named MVP for the Light team. The Dark squad’s Morgan Ramsey of Chambers/Wheeler Central was named MVP for her team after an eleven kill, three block, and two ace effort.