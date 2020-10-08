LHNE's Boelter is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Garrett Boelter of the Lutheran High Northeast football team.
In last Thursday’s 68-34 home win over Hartington/Newcastle, he ran for 257 yards off just eleven carries and five touchdowns. Boelter also added a two-point conversion run and nine tackles defensively with one tackle for loss. This season, he has run for 430 yards and nine scores and has 41 tackles with four tackles for loss. He was nominated by coach Darin Suckstorf. Congratulations to Garrett Boelter of the Lutheran High Northeast football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.