LHNE wrestlers finish tenth at Neligh/Oakdale Invite

The Lutheran High Northeast wrestling team finished tenth at the Neligh/Oakdale Invite on Saturday. Johah Rojas (160), Jazper Ames (220), & Chantz Ames (285) all placed second.
Team Scores
1
Neligh-Oakdale
177.0
2
Crofton-Bloomfield
163.0
3
Elkhorn Valley
159.0
4
Wayne
113.0
5
North Central
94.0
6
High Plains Community
75.0
7
Anselmo-Merna
68.0
8
Summerland
67.0
9
Kenesaw
57.5
10
Lutheran High Northeast
56.0
Neligh-Oakdale Invite Results for Lutheran High Northeast
160
Johan Rojas (15-12) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 won by fall over Hunter Gress (High Plains Community) 12-10 (Fall 5:44)
- Round 2 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 won by fall over Patrick Vinson (Osmond) 14-10 (Fall 1:54)
- Round 3 - Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale ) 33-1 won by fall over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 (Fall 3:11)
- Round 4 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 won by fall over Tyson Havelka (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 (Fall 1:49)
- Round 5 - Alex Arroyo (Summerland) 20-14 won by decision over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 (Dec 16-11)
182
Collin Schroeder (0-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Chohon (Niobrara/Verdigre) 22-20 won by fall over Collin Schroeder (Lutheran High Northeast) 0-7 (Fall 3:23)
- Cons. Round 1 - Collin Schroeder (Lutheran High Northeast) 0-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Koehn (Clarkson/Leigh) 23-18 won by fall over Collin Schroeder (Lutheran High Northeast) 0-7 (Fall 1:33)
195
Evan Glaser (1-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ty Engel (Fullerton ) 22-12 won by fall over Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 1-4 (Fall 1:13)
- Cons. Round 1 - Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ty Tramp (Crofton-Bloomfield) 18-14 won by fall over Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 1-4 (Fall 1:52)
220
Jazper Ames (18-1) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-1 won by fall over Wyatt Chipps (Summerland) 20-10 (Fall 0:40)
- 1st Place Match - Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 19-1 won by fall over Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-1 (Fall 2:25)
285
Chantz Ames (14-5) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 14-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 14-5 won by fall over Nathan Juarez (Neligh-Oakdale ) 2-3 (Fall 0:25)
- Semifinal - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 14-5 won by fall over Caden Reikofski (Elkhorn Valley) 11-5 (Fall 5:04)
- 1st Place Match - Daven Whitley (Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur) 23-3 won by fall over Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 14-5 (Fall 0:37)