LHNE wrestlers finish tenth at Neligh/Oakdale Invite

The Lutheran High Northeast wrestling team finished tenth at the Neligh/Oakdale Invite on Saturday.  Johah Rojas (160), Jazper Ames (220), & Chantz Ames (285) all placed second.

Team Scores

1

Neligh-Oakdale  

177.0

2

Crofton-Bloomfield 

163.0

3

Elkhorn Valley 

159.0

4

Wayne  

113.0

5

North Central 

94.0

6

High Plains Community 

75.0

7

Anselmo-Merna 

68.0

8

Summerland 

67.0

9

Kenesaw 

57.5

10

Lutheran High Northeast 

56.0

Neligh-Oakdale Invite Results for Lutheran High Northeast

160

Johan Rojas (15-12) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 won by fall over Hunter Gress (High Plains Community) 12-10 (Fall 5:44)
  • Round 2 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 won by fall over Patrick Vinson (Osmond) 14-10 (Fall 1:54)
  • Round 3 - Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale ) 33-1 won by fall over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 (Fall 3:11)
  • Round 4 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 won by fall over Tyson Havelka (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 (Fall 1:49)
  • Round 5 - Alex Arroyo (Summerland) 20-14 won by decision over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 15-12 (Dec 16-11)

182

Collin Schroeder (0-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Chohon (Niobrara/Verdigre) 22-20 won by fall over Collin Schroeder (Lutheran High Northeast) 0-7 (Fall 3:23)
  • Cons. Round 1 - Collin Schroeder (Lutheran High Northeast) 0-7 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Koehn (Clarkson/Leigh) 23-18 won by fall over Collin Schroeder (Lutheran High Northeast) 0-7 (Fall 1:33)

195

Evan Glaser (1-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Ty Engel (Fullerton ) 22-12 won by fall over Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 1-4 (Fall 1:13)
  • Cons. Round 1 - Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Ty Tramp (Crofton-Bloomfield) 18-14 won by fall over Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 1-4 (Fall 1:52)

220

Jazper Ames (18-1) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-1 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Semifinal - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-1 won by fall over Wyatt Chipps (Summerland) 20-10 (Fall 0:40)
  • 1st Place Match - Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 19-1 won by fall over Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-1 (Fall 2:25)

285

Chantz Ames (14-5) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 14-5 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 14-5 won by fall over Nathan Juarez (Neligh-Oakdale ) 2-3 (Fall 0:25)
  • Semifinal - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 14-5 won by fall over Caden Reikofski (Elkhorn Valley) 11-5 (Fall 5:04)
  • 1st Place Match - Daven Whitley (Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur) 23-3 won by fall over Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 14-5 (Fall 0:37)

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Catholic wrestlers get third at Oakland/Craig Invitational

Norfolk Catholic wrestlers get third at Oakland/Craig Invitational

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at Saturday's Oakland/Craig Invite.  O'Neill was the champion with a score of 222, Winside was second at 145.5, and the Knights finished third with 143 points.  Isaac Wilcox (285) was a champion.  Kanyon Talton (132); Francisco Mendez (160); &…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 22, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 22, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a successful start to their seven-game road trip by winning for the twelfth time in 16 games.  LeBron James pumped in a season-high 34 points with eight assists and six rebounds to lead four players in double figures and the Lakers bounced back from Monday’s …