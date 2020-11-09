LHNE Volleyball wins third championship in school history after toppling Norfolk Catholic

The Lutheran High Northeast Lady Eagles are the Class ‘C-2’ State Champion!
Lutheran High Northeast rallied past Norfolk Catholic in five sets in the State Volleyball Championship match last Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 15-4. It is the third championship for LHNE, adding to titles in 2010 & 2011. Becca Gebhardt had 31 kills and 24 digs, Halle Berner dug up 40 balls, Maddie Becker recorded 26 set assists and 17 digs, and Chloe Spence added 24 set assists and 21 digs. Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles had 19 kills and 27 digs, Mary Fennessy recorded 13 kills and five blocks, Carly Marshall dished out 42 set assists, and Addison Corr added 23 digs in the loss. Top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast, who finished 36-1, defeated the Lady Knights on four occasions this season. Norfolk Catholic, who closed with a 25-8 mark, is a runner-up for the first time in school history. In other volleyball matches of area interest on Saturday, Diller/Odell topped Chambers/Wheeler Central in the Class ‘D-2’ State Championship match in five sets, Overton defeated Clarkson/Leigh in three sets in the Class ‘C-2’ third place match, and Columbus Lakeview won the Class ‘C-1’ third place match over Lincoln Lutheran in three sets.