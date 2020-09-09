LHNE volleyball tops Norfolk Catholic in battle of ranked teams; Norfolk High falls to Lincoln Southeast

The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remained perfect last night after a four set victory over Lincoln Journal Star second ranked Norfolk Catholic. 

The 8-0 Lady Eagles beat the home-team 5-1 Lady Knights 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15.  LHNE’s Becca Gebhardt banged out 30 kills and dug up 26 balls.  Teammate Chloe Spence added 35 set assists and Halle Berner had 26 digs of her own in the win.  Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles had 14 kills and Carly Marshall recorded 38 set assists and 17 digs.  Anna Neuhalfen contributed 17 digs of her own and Mary Fennessy added eight blocks.  Lutheran High Northeast now leads 13-8 in the history of the matchup.

The Norfolk Lady Panthers dropped a four-set match at Lincoln Southeast last night.  Scores of the match had the Lincoln Southeast winning 25-14, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23.  Tessa Gall recorded 13 kills and seven digs, Karly Kalin added 13 digs, and Carlie Streich had 27 set assists for the Lady Panthers.  Norfolk is now 3-3 on the season.

