LHNE Volleyball to start 2020 season today

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team gets their season underway Thursday night when they host Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00.
The Lady Eagles, who are ranked first in both polls, return twelve girls from last year’s 31-7 team that placed third in Class ‘C-2’. Their home schedule includes matches with Elgin Public/Pope John, O’Neill, Pierce, Columbus Lakeview, Stanton, a triangular with Shelby/Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh, and the Eagle Classic on October 17th. Lady Eagle coach Kathy Gebhardt, is now in her 14th year as head coach and 16th overall.