LHNE Volleyball takes down Norfolk Catholic in four sets in C-2-6 Sub-District Final

The Omaha World Herald top ranked and host Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team defeated second ranked Norfolk Catholic in last night’s C-2-6 Sub-District Final in four sets.
Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 17-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23. Becca Gebhardt had 24 kills with 16 digs, Chloe Spence knocked down eleven kills, added 20 set assists, and ten digs, Maddie Becker dished out 20 set assists and dug up 14 balls, and Halle Berner had 31 digs. The Lady Knights’ Mary Fennessy had 15 kills, five blocks, and ten digs, Channatee Robles recorded 13 kills and 16 digs, and Carly Marshall added 41 set assists and 21 digs. LHNE is now 32-1 on the season while Norfolk Catholic slips to 22-7. The first set loss for the Lady Eagles, was the first of the season. They are projected to play Freeman in a district final on Saturday while the Lady Knights are projected to play Crofton.