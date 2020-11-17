LHNE Volleyball still on Cloud #9; team will graduate seven seniors

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad finished their season with a 36-1 record and a Class ‘C-2’ State Championship after a 3-0 win over Centennial, a 3-2 victory over Clarkson/Leigh, and a 3-2 comeback win over Norfolk Catholic in the State Championship match. 

The title is the third for the Lady Eagles and Coach Kathy Gebhardt.  They also won championships in 2010 & 2011.  Gebhardt now has a coaching record at Lutheran High Northeast of 369-120 in 14 seasons.  This season the Lady Eagles’ 36 victories occurred at the expense of Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Wisner/Pilger, BRLD twice, North Bend Central, Oakland/Craig, West Point/Beemer, Norfolk Catholic four times, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Ponca, Pierce twice, Wakefield, O’Neill twice, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Hastings, Riverside, Crofton, Shelby/Rising City, Clarkson/Leigh twice, Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, South Sioux City, Summerland, Stanton twice, Freeman, and Centennial.  Lutheran High Northeast’s lone loss occurred at home to Columbus Lakeview 3-2 on October 13th.  They will lose seven seniors to graduation.

