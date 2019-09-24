LHNE Volleyball slips in Lincoln Journal Star rankings; remain unranked in Omaha World Herald

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast moves up from ninth to eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star and remain unranked in the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 10-5 on the season after earning wins over O’Neill and fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Wayne last week. They return to action tonight when they host 10-2 in Class ‘C-2’ Howells/Dodge.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is the new number one, Wayne drops from second to seventh, Columbus Scotus slips from fifth to eighth, Columbus Lakeview falls from seventh to ninth, and Battle Creek slip from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains at number one, Ponca slips from seventh to eighth, and Stanton drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first and Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot stays at number one and Stuart enters the rankings at number ten. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Waverly is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is the new number one, Wayne drops from third to fifth, Columbus Lakeview stays at number seven, and Columbus Scotus drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia stays at number one, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from ninth to eighth, and Stanton drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from fifth to sixth, and Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot stays at number one after moving up from second and Humphrey St. Francis remains fifth.