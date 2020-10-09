LHNE Volleyball remains unbeaten after wins over West Point GACC & Wisner/Pilger

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remains unbeaten. 

The top ranked Lady Eagles won two matches yesterday at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s triangular yesterday to improve to 27-0.  They swept the host team 25-7, 25-18.  Becca Gebhardt had six kills and nine digs.  Amber Bockelman dug up nine balls as well and Chloe Spence had twelve set assists.  LHNE then defeated Wisner/Pilger 25-15, 25-13.  Gebhardt had eight more kills and eleven digs and Maddie Becker dished out nine set assists. 

Tags

In other news

Busy local docket for Friday

Busy local docket for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in Bancroft to play BRLD at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20.  Elsewhere, Norfolk High hosts Omaha Westside at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast visi…

Northeast Hawks basketball announces schedules

Northeast Hawks basketball announces schedules

Basketball will be back on the court in 2021.  The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 9, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 9, 2020

Basketball will be back on the court in 2021.  The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.  The National Ju…