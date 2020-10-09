LHNE Volleyball remains unbeaten after wins over West Point GACC & Wisner/Pilger

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remains unbeaten.
The top ranked Lady Eagles won two matches yesterday at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s triangular yesterday to improve to 27-0. They swept the host team 25-7, 25-18. Becca Gebhardt had six kills and nine digs. Amber Bockelman dug up nine balls as well and Chloe Spence had twelve set assists. LHNE then defeated Wisner/Pilger 25-15, 25-13. Gebhardt had eight more kills and eleven digs and Maddie Becker dished out nine set assists.