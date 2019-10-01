LHNE Volleyball remains ranked eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star in 'C-2'; unranked in OWH

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast is once again eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star and remain unranked in the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 15-5 on the season after earning wins last week over Howells/Dodge, Pierce, Riverside, Wood River, and O’Neill. They return to action this evening when they host a triangular with 8-3 Norfolk Catholic and 7-9 Crofton involved.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Columbus Scotus moves up from eighth to seventh, Columbus Lakeview jumps from ninth to eighth, Wayne slips from seventh to ninth, and Battle Creek is once again tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains at number one and Ponca is up from eighth to seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first and Chambers/Wheeler Central improves from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot stays at number one, Stuart is up from tenth to ninth, and Humphrey St. Francis enters the rankings at number ten. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Waverly is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Columbus Scotus is once again fourth, Wayne drops from fifth to sixth, Columbus Lakeview stays at number seven, and Battle Creek enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia stays at number one and Lutheran High Northeast is once again eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central jumps from ninth to seventh, and Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from sixth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot stays at number one and Humphrey St. Francis improves from fifth to fourth.