LHNE Volleyball remains perfect

The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team's quest for perfection remains alive.
The Lady Eagles earned two wins at their own triangular last night to improve to 25-0. LHNE swept Shelby/Rising City 25-14, 25-6 in their first match. Becca Gebhardt recorded twelve kills, Chloe Spence dished out eleven set assists, and Halle Berner had 14 digs. The Lady Eagles then beat Omaha World Herald fourth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Clarkson/Leigh 25-12, 25-16. Gebhardt had eleven more kills with three solo blocks, Maddie Becker put up twelve set assists while Spence had eleven. Berner dug up 15 more balls. The other match saw Clarkson/Leigh sweep Shelby/Rising City in two sets.