LHNE volleyball remains perfect with wins over Norfolk Catholic & Crofton; NC also tops Crofton

The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remained perfect yesterday, coming away with two victories at the Norfolk Catholic triangular.
The 23-0 Lady Eagles edged the third ranked Lady Knights in three sets in the finale of the evening 28-26, 20-25, 25-21. The Lady Eagles’ Becca Gebhardt collected 14 kills and 23 digs, Mia Furst added eleven kills and ten digs, Halle Berner dug up 34 balls, and Chloe Spence recorded 21 set assists to the win. Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles had 14 kills, 24 digs, and four blocks. Avery Yosten collected ten kills and Carly Marshall added 27 digs and 35 set assists in the loss. It was only the second time this season that Lutheran High Northeast has lost a set. The Lady Knights had taken a set from the Lady Eagles on September 8th. LHNE now leads the historical head-to-head matchup 14-8. They also had beaten Crofton earlier in the night 25-14, 25-9. Gebhardt recorded eleven kills, Berner had twelve digs, and Spence & Maddie Becker dished out eight set assists. Norfolk Catholic also beat Crofton earlier in the night in three sets 22-25, 25-13, 25-13. Robles had eleven kills and ten digs, Mary Fennessy added four blocks and three aces, Addison Corr dug up eleven balls, and Carly Marshall netted 31 set assists. The Lady Knights, with the split, are now 10-3 on the season while Crofton falls to 7-11.