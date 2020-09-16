LHNE Volleyball remains perfect; NC wins marathon while Norfolk High falls

The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remains perfect after sweeping O’Neill in three sets at home last night.
LHNE, who is now 15-0, won the match 25-8, 25-8, 25-17. Becca Gebhardt recorded 13 kills, 21 digs, and four aces. Chloe Spence dished out 19 set assists and Halle Berner recorded 24 digs to lead the team.
Third ranked in Class 'C-2' Norfolk Catholic outlasted Hartington Cedar Catholic on the road in five sets. The Lady Knights won 25-18, 17-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-10. Channatee Robles recorded 20 kills, Mary Fennessy had seven blocks, Carly Marshall added 20 set assists, and Taylor Kautz dug up 20 balls in the win. The Lady Knights are now 7-2 on the season.
The Norfolk Lady Panthers dropped a four set match to Lincoln North Star at home. North Star won by scores 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23. Norfolk's Tessa Gall recorded 16 kills and eleven digs, Jaci Driscoll dug up 15 balls, Karly Kalin recorded five aces, and Carlie Streich added 37 set assists. The Lady Panthers drop to 3-8.