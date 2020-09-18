LHNE Volleyball remains perfect; NC VB cancelled

The top ranked in Class 'C-2' Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remained perfect last night with a three-set sweep at Wayne.
Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-12. The 16-0 Lady Eagles were led by Becca Gebhardt's 13 kills and 25 digs. Chloe Spence dished out 18 set assists and had eleven kills. Halle Berner had 31 digs and Maddie Becker recorded 19 set assists.
Norfolk Catholic & Stanton were to participate in yesterday's Boone Central triangular. The event was cancelled due to a COVID 19 situation with Boone Central.