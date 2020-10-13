LHNE Volleyball looks to remain perfect as they brace themselves for ranked Columbus Lakeview tonight

The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 27-0 on the season after four wins last week over Shelby/Rising City, Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Clarkson/Leigh, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Wisner/Pilger. 

This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger twice, Oakland/Craig, West Point-Beemer, North Bend Central, Norfolk Catholic twice, Ponca, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Pierce twice, Wakefield, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Riverside, O’Neill twice, Hastings, Crofton, Shelby/Rising City, Clarkson/Leigh, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.  Lutheran High Northeast has dropped only two sets this season, that being to Norfolk Catholic.  The Lady Eagles return to action this evening when they host seventh ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 17-4 Columbus Lakeview.

