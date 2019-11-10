LHNE Volleyball claims third place in 'C-2' after four-set win over Superior

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team finished with a 31-7 record and placed third in Class ‘C-2’ after defeating Superior in the consolation match of the State Tournament last Saturday at Lincoln East High School.
Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21. Becca Gebhardt banged out 25 kills with 18 digs. Chloe Spence had 26 assists and 13 digs and Halle Berner dug up 25 balls on the afternoon. Lutheran High Northeast had beaten Bishop Neumann in the opening round 3-1 last Thursday before being swept by Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals on Friday 3-0. The Lady Eagles earned their first state tournament win since 2012 and the 31 victories is the most the school has won since the 2011 state championship season. Coach Kathy Gebhardt gave her overall thoughts on the season. Lutheran High Northeast will lose only two seniors in Kendra Rosberg and Morgan Holdorf to graduation.