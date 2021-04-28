LHNE Track & Field competes in Wisner/Pilger Invite

The Lutheran High Northeast track & field teams participated in yesterday’s Wisner/Pilger Invitational. 

In the girls competition, the host team was the champion with 105 points.  They won by 18 points.  The Lady Eagles totaled 32 points and finished last in the eight-team competition.  In the boys standings, Wakefield was crowned the champion after totaling 124 points.  They won by 17 points.  Lutheran High Northeast finished last in the eight-team competition with just two points.  The Eagles had no individual champions.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets are the first Eastern Conference team to clinch an NBA playoff berth.  Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors.  Durant added ten rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double of the season.  H…

Norfolk Panther baseball routs Wayne

The Norfolk High baseball team routed Wayne yesterday at home 10-0.  They improve to 9-15 on the season.  The Panther JV also won their game over Wayne 13-0.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years.  The Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the America…