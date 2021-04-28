LHNE Track & Field competes in Wisner/Pilger Invite

The Lutheran High Northeast track & field teams participated in yesterday’s Wisner/Pilger Invitational.
In the girls competition, the host team was the champion with 105 points. They won by 18 points. The Lady Eagles totaled 32 points and finished last in the eight-team competition. In the boys standings, Wakefield was crowned the champion after totaling 124 points. They won by 17 points. Lutheran High Northeast finished last in the eight-team competition with just two points. The Eagles had no individual champions.