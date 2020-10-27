LHNE to host Norfolk Catholic in C-2-6 Sub-District Volleyball Final this evening

The Omaha World Herald top ranked Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team will meet second ranked Norfolk Catholic in this evening’s C-2-6 Sub-District Final at Lutheran High Northeast at 7:00. 

The Lady Knights swept fifth ranked Clarkson/Leigh in three sets in a semifinal 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 to improve to 22-6 on the year.  NC’s Channatee Robles had 22 kills and eleven digs, Addison Corr recorded 14 kills and dug up 18 balls, Taylor Kautz had 20 digs, and Carly Marshall dished out 21 assists in the win.  The Lady Eagles had no problem with Stanton in their semifinal in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11.  Becca Gebhardt banged out 13 kills with 18 digs, Chloe Spence added 18 assists and eleven digs, Maddie Becker dished out 15 set assists with dug up ten balls, and Halle Berner had 13 digs.  LHNE is now 31-1 on the season.  Stanton had swept Madison in three sets in a first round match earlier in the evening.  Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Norfolk Catholic twice this year, 3-1 on September 8th and 2-1 on September 29th.  Another match this evening has Norfolk High visiting sixth ranked in Class ‘A’ Bellevue West in an A-7 District Semifinal at 5:30. 

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High football caps 1-8 season

Norfolk High football caps 1-8 season

The Norfolk Panther football team finished with a 1-8 mark for the 2020 season after losing at ninth ranked Millard North in the opening round of the Class ‘A’ playoffs last Friday 52-6. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Jared Goff tossed scoring passes to Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett while throwing for 219 yards in the Los Angeles Rams' 24-10 win over the Chicago Bears.  The Rams' defense kept the Bears out of the end zone and allowed just 279 net yards.  Nick Foles passed for 261 yards for the Bears, w…