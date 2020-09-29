LHNE & Norfolk Catholic volleyball remain first & third respectively in 'C-2' rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast remains first and Norfolk Catholic is once again third in both polls in Class ‘C-2’. The 21-0 Lady Eagles went 4-0 last week with victories over Pierce, Riverside, O’Neill, and Class ‘B’ Hastings. The 9-2 Lady Knights earned victories over Wayne and Boone Central. The two teams will meet in this evening’s Norfolk Catholic triangular, Norfolk Catholic faces Crofton at 5:00, Lutheran High Northeast meets Crofton at 6:00, and the Lady Eagles tangle with the Lady Knights at 7:00.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha South is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Columbus Lakeview moves up from sixth to fifth, Oakland/Craig jumps from eighth to seventh, West Point-Beemer enters the rankings at number ten, and Battle Creek falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Howells/Dodge improves from seventh to sixth, and Fullerton falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Boyd County & Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at numbers seven & ten respectively, and Summerland falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, Chambers/Wheeler Central moves up from sixth to fifth, and Wynot is once again seventh. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Elkhorn South is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Columbus Lakeview is once again sixth, and Battle Creek stays at number seven. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Howells/Dodge jumps from seventh to sixth, and BRLD moves up from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, and Summerland drops from fourth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Wynot moves up from fifth to third, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from second to fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis drops from fourth to fifth.