LHNE & Norfolk Catholic volleyball heading to state; area schedule for State VB

The Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic volleyball teams are heading to Lincoln for the State Tournament.
The Lady Eagles won the C-2-1 District Final on Saturday, beating Freeman 25-6, 25-20, 25-12 at Shelby/Rising City High School. Lauren Buhrman had nine kills, Becca Gebhardt recorded eight kills and 14 digs, Chloe Spence netted 18 set assists and ten digs, Halle Berner dug up twelve balls, and Grace Bitney added five blocks. The Lady Eagles, who have reached the State Tournament for the second year in a row, are now 33-1 on the season. Top seeded Lutheran High Northeast will face eight-seed 22-11 Centennial in the opening round of the State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday at 7:00 PM.
Home team Norfolk Catholic took down Crofton in three sets 25-11, 25-15, 25-22 to claim the C-2-1 District Final on Saturday and reach the State Tournament for the second year in a row. Channatee Robles had eleven kills and 13 digs, Addison Corr dug up 19 balls, Taylor Kautz recorded twelve kills, and Carly Marshall dished out 30 set assists. The Lady Knights, who are now 23-7 on the season, will play 19-6 Superior in the opening round of the State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday at approximately 8:30 PM. Norfolk Catholic is the three-seed in the bracket.
Regarding area teams in the State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, also in Class 'C-2', West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic will take on Overton at 7:00 and Clarkson/Leigh will face Howells/Dodge at approximately 8:45 PM. In Class 'D-1' matches, Hartington Cedar Catholic will tangle with Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 2:00. In Class 'D-2', Chambers/Wheeler Central will meet Wynot at 9:00 AM, and Humphrey St. Francis will play Falls City Sacred Heart at 10:45. In Class 'C-1', on Wednesday, Columbus Lakeview will play Syracuse at approximately 3:45.