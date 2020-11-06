LHNE & Norfolk Catholic volleyball both winners on opening day of State Tournament

The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball teams are through to the Class ‘C-2’ semifinals at the State Tournament.
In matches yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, the third seeded Lady Knights swept six seed Superior in three sets 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 to improve to 24-7 on the year. NC’s Channatee Robles had 14 kills and three aces, Carly Marshall dished out 37 set assists and dug up ten balls, and Anna Neuhalfen added ten digs in the win. Norfolk Catholic will battle 27-2 second-seeded Overton in a semifinal match today at approximately 3:45. Overton has claimed five matches in a row after sweeping West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in three sets in their opening round match. Lutheran High Northeast had no problem with Centennial in their opening round match in three sets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22. Becca Gebhardt banged out 16 kills with 26 digs, Chloe Spence added 22 set assists, 15 digs, and three aces, Aubrey Herbolsheimer had four solo blocks, and Halle Berner had 38 digs. LHNE is now 34-1 on the season and will face 22-7 fourth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh in a semifinal match at 2:00. The Lady Patriots swept Howells/Dodge in their opening round match in three sets. The Lady Eagles, who have won eight matches in a row, beat Clarkson/Leigh in a triangular 2-0 on October 6th.
The State Volleyball Tournament continues today at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with semifinal action. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton plays Mead at 9:00 AM and Archbishop Bergan takes on Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at approximately 10:45. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart goes head to head with Diller/Odell at 9:00 AM and Chambers/Wheeler Central tangles with Maywood/Hayes Center at approximately 10:45. In Class ‘C-1’, Columbus Lakeview meets Wahoo at 2:00 and St. Paul battles Lincoln Lutheran at approximately 3:45. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt tangles with Ashland/Greenwood at 7:00 and Norris plays Elkhorn at approximately 8:45 PM. In Class ‘A’, Elkhorn South faces Papillion La Vista at 7:00 and Papillion La Vista South takes on Millard West at approximately 8:45 PM.