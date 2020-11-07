LHNE & Norfolk Catholic to meet today in Class 'C-2' State Championship Match

The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball teams will play in the Class ‘C-2’ State Championship match at Pinnacle Bank Area in Lincoln today at 2:00.
In semifinal matches yesterday, the third seeded Lady Knights defeated two-seed Overton in four sets 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 to improve to 25-7 on the year. NC’s Channatee Robles had 14 kills and ten digs, Mary Fennessy recorded 14 kills, eight digs, and three aces, Carly Marshall dished out 39 set assists with three aces, and Addison Corr added 15 digs in the win. Top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast outlasted four-seed Clarkson/Leigh in five sets in their semifinal match. LHNE’s Becca Gebhardt banged out 24 kills with 39 digs, Chloe Spence added 34 set assists with four aces, and Halle Berner had 30 digs. They are now 35-1 on the season. Today’s Class ‘C-2’ Championship will be the fourth time that Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast has played this season. The Lady Eagles won 3-1 on September 8th, 2-1 on September 29th, and 3-1 on October 27th. In other State Championship matches today, Chambers/Wheeler Central plays Diller/Odell in the Class ‘D-2’ title match at 9:00 AM, Archbishop Bergan faces Pleasanton in the ‘D-1’ Championship at approximately 10:45, Wahoo battles St. Paul in the ‘C-1’ title match at approximately 3:45, Omaha Skutt plays Norris in the Class ‘B’ Championship at 7:00, and Elkhorn South takes on Papillion La Vista South in Class ‘A’ at approximately 8:45. Columbus Lakeview meets Lincoln Lutheran in the Class ‘C-1’ third-place match at Lincoln Southeast High School at 9:00 AM.