LHNE & Norfolk Catholic remain first & third respectively in volleyball rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast remains first and Norfolk Catholic is once again third in both polls in Class ‘C-2’. The 16-0 Lady Eagles went 2-0 last week with victories over O’Neill and Wayne. They visit 8-2 Howells/Dodge this evening. The 7-2 Lady Knights won their lone match over Hartington Cedar Catholic last week. They return to action this evening with a home match against 8-6 Wayne.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Skutt is once again first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Elkhorn South stays at number one in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Battle Creek jumps from seventh to fifth, Columbus Lakeview stays at number six, Oakland/Craig remains eighth, and O’Neill falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Howells/Dodge stays at number seven, and Fullerton is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Summerland enters the rankings at number ten, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains sixth, and Wynot is once again seventh. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul remains first, Columbus Lakeview is once again sixth, and Battle Creek stays at number seven. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh jumps from sixth to fifth, Howells/Dodge remains seventh, and BRLD jumps from tenth to eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is the new number one, and Summerland moves up from fifth to fourth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again second, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Wynot stays at number five.