LHNE & Norfolk Catholic girls basketball both preseason ranked

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have released their preseason high school girls basketball rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast is ranked seventh in the Omaha World Herald and ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles return four players with starting experience in Chloe Spence, Becca Gebhardt, Mia Furst, and Mia Wiederin from last year’s 10-12 team. They open this evening at home versus Wisner/Pilger at 6:00. Norfolk Catholic is ranked ninth in the Omaha World Herald and unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Knights return experience in Carly Marshall, Emily Faltys, Elly Piper, Jozy Piper, Tiffani Peitz, and Anna Neuhalfen from last year’s 17-8 squad. They host Omaha Gross in their opener this evening at approximately 7:30.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has released their preseason high school girls basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Defending State Champion Lincoln Pius X is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norris is first and South Sioux City is ranked eighth in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion North Bend Central is preseason ranked first, West Point-Beemer is fourth, and Oakland/Craig is ranked eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton is preseason ranked first, BRLD is second, Clarkson/Leigh comes in fourth, Ponca is fifth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is preseason ranked sixth, Lutheran High Northeast is seventh, Norfolk Catholic comes in ninth, and Pender is tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Defending State Champion Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Hartington Cedar Catholic is fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family comes in eighth, and Neligh/Oakdale is ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is preseason ranked first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is third, and Wynot is ranked sixth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Defending State Champion Lincoln Pius X is ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Norris is first and South Sioux City is ranked sixth in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, West Point-Beemer is preseason ranked first and Oakland/Craig is ranked eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton is preseason ranked first, BRLD is second, Clarkson/Leigh comes in third, Ponca is fifth, Pender is preseason ranked sixth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is seventh, Lutheran High Northeast comes in ninth, and North Central is tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Defending State Champion Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Hartington Cedar Catholic is second, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family comes in fifth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is preseason ranked first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is third, and Wynot is ranked fifth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has released their preseason high school boys basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard North is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mount Michael is first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Auburn is preseason ranked first. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic is ranked first, BRLD is second, Hartington Cedar Catholic comes in third, and Oakland/Craig is sixth. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is preseason ranked first, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge comes in second, Howells/Dodge is fourth, Osmond is ranked eighth, and Burwell comes in ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Mullen is preseason ranked first, O’Neill St. Mary’s is fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis is ranked sixth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Millard North is ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mount Michael is first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Auburn is preseason ranked first and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder is eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, two-time Defending State Champion BRLD is ranked first, Hartington Cedar Catholic comes in third, and Oakland/Craig is ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is preseason ranked first, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge comes in second, Osmond is fifth, and Creighton comes in tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Mullen is preseason ranked first, Humphrey St. Francis is third, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is ranked fifth.