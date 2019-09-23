LHNE & Norfolk Catholic football drop in rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast drops from first to fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star and first to sixth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘D-1’ after a 58-24 loss at third ranked in both polls Wakefield last Friday. The 2-1 Eagles return to action on Friday when they host second ranked in both polls 3-0 Howells/Dodge. Norfolk Catholic drops from sixth to ninth in the Omaha World Herald and remain unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ after the 0-4 Knights lost at home to top ranked in both polls BRLD last Friday 40-32. NC returns to action on Friday when they visit 0-4 Crofton.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, Wayne enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Lakeview drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig remains fourth, Battle Creek moves up from tenth to eighth, and Norfolk Catholic drops from sixth to ninth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Burwell is the new number one after moving up from second, Howells/Dodge improves from third to second, Wakefield jumps from fifth to third, Creighton moves up from sixth to fifth, Lutheran High Northeast drops from first to sixth, Fullerton stays at number seven, and Wisner/Pilger is once again ninth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing & Plainview enters the rankings at numbers nine & ten respectively, and Hartington/Newcastle falls out of the top ten. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Columbus Scotus remains eighth, Wayne enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Lakeview drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, and Battle Creek remains eighth. In ‘D-1’, Burwell is the new number one after moving up from second, Howells/Dodge moves up from third to second, Wakefield jumps from fourth to third, Creighton improves from fifth to fourth, Lutheran High Northeast drops from first to fifth, and Fullerton stays at number seven. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, and Plainview is once again ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.