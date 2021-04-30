LHNE/NC Girls Soccer earns win; NC/LHNE Boys & Norfolk Girls fall

The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team earned a 4-1 home win over Schuyler yesterday to improve to 2-7 on the season.  Their goals came courtesy of Chloe Spence, Madeline Becker, Kalea Fischer, and Shaya Raeside. 

The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys dropped their home match to Schuyler 6-1.  They finished the regular season at 2-5. Their lone goal was scored by Emerson Meyer.  The Knights were able to keep the game tight in the first half, giving up one goal to make it 1-0. In the second half Schuyler was able to put up three goals before the Knights could add a goal of their own, making the score 4-1 with 18 minutes left in the game. Schuyler added 2 more goals late to make the final score. The Knights will play their sub-district game against South Sioux City on Saturday Morning at 11am in South Sioux City.

The Norfolk High girls fell at home to Lincoln Southwest 6-0 to drop to 5-9 on the season.  The Lady Panther JV also lost 10-0.

