LHNE, NC, area teams highlight today's action at State Volleyball Tournament

The State Volleyball Tournament continues today at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. 

Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-2’, 33-1 top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast faces 22-11 eighth-seeded Centennial and Overton plays West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 7:00 matches.  Lutheran High Northast has won seven matches in a row while Centennial has claimed three in a row.  In matches at approximately 8:30, 23-7 third-seeded Norfolk Catholic battles 19-6 sixth-seeded Superior and Clarkson/Leigh takes on Howells/Dodge.  In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton faces Johnson/Brock and Bruning/Davenport/Shickley meets Hartington Cedar Catholic in 2:00 matches.  In matches at approximately 3:30, Mead plays South Platte and Archbishop Bergan battles Amherst.  In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell faces Nebraska Christian and Chambers/Wheeler Central goes head to head with Wynot at 9:00 AM.  In matches at approximately at 10:45, Humphrey St. Francis meets Falls City Sacred Heart and Maywood/Hayes Center tangles with Mullen.

