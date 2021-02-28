LHNE girls basketball wraps up 2020-21 season with 11-10 mark; Gebhardt, Spence, & Sugita to graduate

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team finished their season at 11-10 after a 49-36 loss to Norfolk Catholic in a C-2-6 Sub-District semifinal at Clarkson on February 16th.
This year the Lady Eagles beat Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, Stanton, Osmond, Wausa, Howells/Dodge, Walthill, Riverside, Omaha Nation, and Creighton while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic twice, Homer, Wakefield, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh, Humphrey St. Francis. Lutheran High Northeast outscored their foes on average through 21 games 49.9-42.9. They lose Becca Gebhardt, Chloe Spence, and Leah Sugita to graduation but return starters in Kendra Petersen, Mia Wiederin & Mia Furst. Lady Eagle coach Mike Wiederin talked about next season on Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday.