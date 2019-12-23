LHNE Girls Basketball to have rematch with Wisner/Pilger at Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament on Saturday

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 2-4 on the year and have dropped three games in a row after falling to Homer at home last Friday 53-52 on a three-point shot by the Lady Knights’ Katie Becker with four seconds left.
The Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger and Twin River while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, and Homer. Despite the losing record, Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through six games 46-44.8. Their remaining home schedule includes games with Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Nation, and Creighton. The Lady Eagles return to action on Saturday at 4:15 when they take on Wisner/Pilger in the opening day of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament in Wisner. LHNE beat the Lady Gators in the opening game of the season in Wisner 43-28.