LHNE Girls Basketball sporting 2-2 record as they get ready for Norfolk Catholic on Thursday

The Omaha World Herald seventh ranked & Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 2-2 on the year after splitting two games last week.
They routed Twin River 62-31 last Tuesday before falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Pender 48-43. The Lady Eagles had also split two contests in the opening week after beating Wisner/Pilger at home 68-31 and falling at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 75-40. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Thursday when they visit 0-3 Norfolk Catholic.