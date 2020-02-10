LHNE girls basketball playing better as they reach the end of regular season play

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 10-12 on the year after earning a couple wins last week. 

They beat Riverside last Monday 69-23 and then routed Omaha Nation at home last Friday 63-42.  This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Riverside, and Omaha Nation while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wisner/Pilger, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield/Allen, Howells/Dodge, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, and Humphrey St. Francis.  Despite the below .500 record, Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 20 games 50.8-44.6.  After a January 9th loss at Wakefield/Allen 81-58 which dropped the Lady Eagles to 2-7, they are 6-4 since.  Lutheran High Northeast closes out their regular season with a home game against 6-13 Creighton on Tuesday night.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 10, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 10, 2020

Bojan Bogdanovic drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Utah Jazz a 114-113 victory over the home-team Houston Rockets.  Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz, who won their second straight after a…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 7, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 7, 2020

The Nebraska-Omaha baseball team was picked second in the Summit League preseason poll.  Oral Roberts was selected in the top spot with 23 total votes and three first-place votes.  The Mavericks, who aim to defend their Summit League Championship crown, were voted second with 19 total votes …