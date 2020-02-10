LHNE girls basketball playing better as they reach the end of regular season play

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 10-12 on the year after earning a couple wins last week.
They beat Riverside last Monday 69-23 and then routed Omaha Nation at home last Friday 63-42. This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Riverside, and Omaha Nation while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wisner/Pilger, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield/Allen, Howells/Dodge, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, and Humphrey St. Francis. Despite the below .500 record, Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 20 games 50.8-44.6. After a January 9th loss at Wakefield/Allen 81-58 which dropped the Lady Eagles to 2-7, they are 6-4 since. Lutheran High Northeast closes out their regular season with a home game against 6-13 Creighton on Tuesday night.