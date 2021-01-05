LHNE girls basketball looks to build off Holiday Championship as they host Wakefield on Thursday

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 4-4 on the year after earning a couple wins last week over West Holt and Stanton at the Stanton Holiday Tournament.
This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, and Stanton while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, and Homer. The Lady Eagles are outscoring their foes on average through eight games 49.7-43.9. In the four wins they are outscoring their opponents by an average of 31 points while their losses are by an average of 19.5 points. The Lady Eagles return to action on Thursday night when they host 7-3 Wakefield.