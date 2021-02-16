LHNE girls basketball braces themselves for rematch tonight with Norfolk Catholic in C-2-6 Sub-District Semifinal

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 11-9 on the year and have won three games in a row after beating Creighton on the road in their regular season finale last Tuesday 54-43 in a game heard on 106 KIX. 

This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, Stanton, Osmond, Wausa, Howells/Dodge, Walthill, Riverside, Omaha Nation, and Creighton while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wakefield, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh, and Humphrey St. Francis.  Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their foes on average through 20 games 51.1-42.6.  They return to action this evening at 7:30 when they face 10-11 Norfolk Catholic in a C-2-6 Sub-District Semifinal in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.  The game is a rematch from December 17th when the Lady Knights routed the Lady Eagles 64-30.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State track & field athlete honored

Wayne State track & field athlete honored

After recording the top mark in NCAA Division II in the weight throw over the weekend at the Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Kansas, Wayne State junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil was announced yesterday as the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.  Clarkson hit a career-high eight three-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to hel…