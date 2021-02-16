LHNE girls basketball braces themselves for rematch tonight with Norfolk Catholic in C-2-6 Sub-District Semifinal

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 11-9 on the year and have won three games in a row after beating Creighton on the road in their regular season finale last Tuesday 54-43 in a game heard on 106 KIX.
This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, Stanton, Osmond, Wausa, Howells/Dodge, Walthill, Riverside, Omaha Nation, and Creighton while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wakefield, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh, and Humphrey St. Francis. Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their foes on average through 20 games 51.1-42.6. They return to action this evening at 7:30 when they face 10-11 Norfolk Catholic in a C-2-6 Sub-District Semifinal in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. The game is a rematch from December 17th when the Lady Knights routed the Lady Eagles 64-30.