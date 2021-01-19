LHNE girls basketball back in action this evening with home game against Walthill

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 7-7 on the year after going 1-2 last week.
They beat Howells/Dodge at home 52-47 last Tuesday, lost at Battle Creek 44-33 last Thursday, and then fell at home to Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Hartington Cedar Catholic last Saturday 43-31. This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, Stanton, Osmond, Wausa, and Howells/Dodge while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wakefield, and Battle Creek. The Lady Eagles are outscoring their foes on average through 14 games 47.6-44.1. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this evening at 5:00 when they host 1-9 Walthill.