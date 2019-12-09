LHNE Girls Basketball 1-1 to start season; visit 0-2 Twin River on Tuesday evening

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 1-1 on the year after splitting two games to start the season.
They beat Wisner/Pilger on the road last Thursday 43-38 and then dropped a 55-38 home contest to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Saturday. Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining home schedule includes games with Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Nation, and Creighton. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this evening when they visit 0-2 Twin River at 6:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.