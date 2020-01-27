LHNE Girls Basketball 6-10 through 16 games as they get ready for matchup with Hartington Cedar Catholic on Thursday

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 6-10 on the year after dropping a home game last Friday night to Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Clarkson/Leigh 50-45.
This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Niobrara/Verdigre, and Walthill while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wisner/Pilger, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield/Allen, Howells/Dodge, Battle Creek, and Clarkson/Leigh. Despite the below .500 record, Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 16 games 48.5-44.5. Their remaining home schedule includes games with Omaha Nation, and Creighton while visiting Hartington Cedar Catholic, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside. LHNE returns to action on Thursday when they visit 6-6 Hartington Cedar Catholic.