LHNE football to lose seven seniors from 6-4 team

The Lutheran High Northeast football squad’s 2019 season came to a close after a 56-22 loss at Howells/Dodge in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last Wednesday night. 

The Eagles close with a 6-4 mark.  They trailed 22-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter.  Jaxson Kant threw two touchdown passes to Ben Gebhardt in the game.  This year, Lutheran High Northeast outscored their opponents on average through ten games 47.9-40.8.  They beat Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Madison, and Lourdes Central Catholic while dropping contests to Wakefield, Howells/Dodge twice, and Neligh/Oakdale.  The Eagles will graduate seven seniors from the squad.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Catholic volleyball enjoys breakout season

Norfolk Catholic volleyball enjoys breakout season

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team closed their 2019 season with a 23-7 mark after falling to Wahoo High 3-0 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ State Tournament last Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 11, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 11, 2019

Ryan Tannehill threw a 23-yard touchdown to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left before the Tennessee Titans blocked a last-second field goal attempt to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-32 in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM.  Derrick Henry ran for 188 yards, including a 68-…