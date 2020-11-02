LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lutheran High Northeast football squad concluded their 2020 season with an 8-2 season after losing at home in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs to Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Weeping Water 36-32 last Friday.
The Eagles’ Eli Knapp ran for two touchdowns in the loss. This season, they beat Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington/Newcastle, Plainview, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Elmwood/Murdock while falling to Wakefield and Weeping Water. Lutheran High Northeast outscored their foes this season 488-238. On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, coach Darin Suckstorf talked about the ten seniors he will lose to graduation.