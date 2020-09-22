LHNE football suffers first loss of year; looks to bounce back with road game at Elkhorn Valley

The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 3-1 on the season after falling at home last Saturday to Wakefield 40-8 in a game heard on 106 KIX.
The Trojans’ Blake Brown ran for 216 yards off 24 carries and four touchdowns and teammate Justin Erb scampered for 135 yards off 29 carries and two scores. Wakefield totaled 353 yards of offense with all occurring on the ground. Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic while losing to Wakefield. The Eagles, who fell out of the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘D-1’, are outscoring their opponents this season 184-102.