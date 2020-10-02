LHNE football routs Hartington/Newcastle

Garrett Boelter ran for 255 yards off eleven carries and five touchdowns as the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles routed Hartington/Newcastle 68-34 last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.
Boelter led a rushing attack of 452 yards for the Eagles. The team totaled 515 yards of offense. Teammate Eli Knapp galloped for 87 rushing yards off ten carries and two TD’s. He also had five two-point conversion runs. Quarterback Hayden Beaudette contributed by throwing two touchdown passes to Cort McKeown. The Wildcats’ Riley Sudbeck completed 14-20 passes for 294 yards and five TDs in the loss. Jake Peitz had three touchdown receptions as part of his six catches for 193 yards. Kobe Heitman nabbed six balls for 74 yards and two scores. The game was tied at 14-14 after the first quarter and Lutheran High Northeast held a 44-26 lead at halftime. They improve to 5-1, while the Wildcats, who’ve played a COVID shortened season, drop to 1-3.