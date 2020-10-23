LHNE Football routs Elmwood/Murdock in opening round playoff game

The Lutheran High Northeast football team improved to 8-1 on the season after routing Elmwood/Murdock in the opening round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last night 50-22 at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.
Eli Knapp ran for 181 yards off 16 carries and four touchdowns and Hayden Beaudette added two TD runs of his own in the win. Lutheran High Northeast totaled 277 yards of offense in the game, all occurring on the ground. They led 32-0 after the first quarter and 44-0 at halftime. The Knights’ Jared Drake found success against the Eagle backups in the second half as he scampered for many of his 235 rushing yards off 43 carries and three touchdowns. They totaled 262 yards of offense. Lutheran High Northeast is projected to host Weeping Water in the second round of the playoffs at home on Friday, October 30.